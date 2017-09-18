Award show red carpets are always filled with glamorous gowns and over-the-top statement making styles, but this season in addition to the typical show-stoppers, celebrities brought a touch of the aviary to the Emmy Awards red carpet. It seems a number of actresses took a cue from the trends coming down all the fashion week runways this season in gowns featuring a whole lot of feathers.

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a glittering silver Chanel gown covered in sequins with voluminous bishop sleeves a wide silver belt at the high waist, and a drop waist white feathered skirt she paired with white satin heels with a thick strap across her foot and her hair braided back in cornrows.

Zoë Kravitz also opted for a feathery look, although a much more colorful one, choosing a Dior Haute Couture gown with a black feathered bodice and technicolor feathered rainbow skirt. She paired the prismatic dress with her Mia Farrow-inspired pixie cut and a whole lot of diamonds from Tiffany, including two necklaces worth $440,000, two pairs of earrings worth $89,000, a $55,000 bracelet, and two $14,000 rings.

Laura Dern wore a silver and black floral patterned dress with small cutouts throughout, and a feathered skirt similar to Tracee Ellis Ross’s but in black finished off with simple black pumps.

Priyanka Chopra chose a daring, yet very covered up Balmain dress for the evening covered head to toe in tiny white feathers. The long-sleeve gown also featured jeweled accents throughout with large rhinestones around the neck and shoulders, and a train featuring even more long feathers. Keri Russell chose a J. Mendel black dress very similar to Chopra’s also featuring long sleeves and a train, but adding on the bonus drama of all-over 3D feather embellishment and a totally sheer skirt and sleeves.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.