Nicole Kidman was the most fearless fashion risk-taker on the award show circuit last season that we just crowned her the Most Stylish star of 2017. And by the looks of her 2017 Emmys red carpet gown, she’s not losing her title anytime soon. The Outstanding Lead Actress nominee arrived wearing a bright red halter-style gown.

Kidman chose a Calvin Klein by Appointment crimson pleated A-line dress featuring a pleated bodice and a sparkling silver halter neckline. She teamed the look with pink satin sandals with asymmetrical crystal straps and wore her hair up with curled tendrils framing her face.

One of the secrets to being the best dressed star is working with a stylist who understands Kidman’s aesthetic, which her stylist Julia von Boehm has down to a science. Von Boehm opened up to Vanity Fair about the secrets to styling one of the most anticipated star on every red carpet.

“She gets a little chilly easily and likes to be covered, so I really like her in long sleeves… A very deep, plunging neckline works perfectly on her because she has a beautiful chest,” said von Boehm. “We also lean toward silhouettes that are tight on her shape. We like to accentuate the waist usually, because she has a tiny waist. Lengthwise, a lot of different lengths work on her.”

Kidman told the magazine that her main priority in picking out a red carpet look is making sure she can dance in her dresses. “I also want to be able to dance,” she said. “That’s an important rule for a dress — to be able to dance. At least wiggle!”

It’s clear from her fun and statement-making sartorial choices that she fully embraces getting dressed up. “Fashion has such a power,” she explained. “I’ve always loved fashion. I love embracing it and it’s rare that you get to really dress up. Trust me, I don’t dress up at home. So when there’s a chance to dress up like at Cannes, I embrace it. I love doing it and it’s fun.”

