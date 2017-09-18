Au Naturale! Yara Shahidi, Uzo Aduba And More Stars Rocking Their Natural Hair At The Emmys

Red carpets like the Emmy Awards tend to showcase some of the most stunning hair and makeup that we’ll see all year, from heavily styled Old Hollywood waves to highly done updos. But this year, one trend stood out: gorgeous, natural curls and coils. Check out some of the stars that shunned hot tools and embraced their texture for knockout looks to top off their beautiful gowns.

Orange Is The New Black actress and nominee Uzo Aduba wore her hair in a full Afro for her third Emmy appearance. The star’s been keeping her hair all-natural at the majority of her appearances lately, a departure from the usual straight or curly blowouts we’ve seen on Aduba at events in the past.

To complement her hair, the OITNB star wore a simple, sequined Sally LaPointe gown and went for glowy makeup and a smoky eye courtesy of makeup artist Janice Kinjo using Glossier products. Kinjo prepped Aduba’s skin with the Priming Moisturizer, then used the brand’s Stretch Concealer in various shades to highlight and contour. She topped off the skin with Glossier’s new Wowder! to keep everything in place.

Yara Shahidi followed suit and wore her natural hair in a slicked-back style for her second Emmy Awards appearance.

The 17-year-old star went for a cool-girl gelled-back look to pair with her nude Prada gown with emerald bead detailing.

We weren’t too surprised to see Gabrielle Union wear her hair in a brushed-out, full ponytail created by hair stylist Larry Sims – after all, she just launched her debut haircare line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which features products specifically made for textured and curly-haired ladies.

Union paired the hairstyle with a dramatic Zuhair Murad black beaded cape gown with a sheer full length skirt.

The Bring It On actress previously told PEOPLE that after years of damaging her hair with relaxers, she decided it was time to embrace and love her natural locks.

“I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be. Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural,” Union has said. “By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving.”

Are you loving the natural hair these stars are rocking on the Emmys red carpet? Tell us in the comments below.