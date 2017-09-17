Mandy Moore hit the Emmys red carpet on Sunday wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, custom Jennifer Meyer jewelry and one very special new accessory: her engagement ring!

After more than two years of dating, the This Is Us star got engaged to her musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith earlier this week when he popped the question with the delicate, round-cut sparkler.

Though her beautiful bling, which made its red carpet debut at a pre-Emmys event, was getting tons of attention, the rest of her look was pretty showstopping as well. When This Is Us costar Susan Kelechi Watson complimented Moore on her gown, Moore responded, “I told you it was a lot of dress!” And the jewelry was the first time Meyer had made something custom for the red carpet, which required a month’s worth of prep with Moore’s stylist, Erica Cloud.

Said Meyer about the collaboration, “I’ve developed a great relationship with Mandy’s stylist, and once the gown was chosen Erica had a particular vision in mind for jewelry that would complete the look. We were speaking after one of the fittings and both felt that the aesthetic of my jewelry matched what she and Mandy wanted and from there it was a very organic progression into creating these pieces.” (See a photo from the creation process below!)

Coming up with the vision was relatively easy, Meyer said. “Erica had such a strong vision for Mandy’s look, so we came up with three earring style ideas and we were quickly able to settle on a final design after a fitting. The necklace just felt like the perfect complement and the diamond and pink sapphire cigar band was the icing on the cake.” And Meyer loved the process: “Designing this red carpet look was so fun and exciting because I was able to be inspired by a gorgeous gown and the even more gorgeous woman wearing it!”

The excitement didn’t stop at the red carpet – Moore’s This Is Us costars had a lot to say about their newly-engaged pal. “I was just in the studio with her her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor,” Moore’s costar Chris Sullivan told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

“She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” he said. “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

Following the couple’s engagement, the 33-year-old actress (and new face of Garnier!) was all smiles when she was photographed out and about in Brentwood on Tuesday wearing the ring.

Last week, Moore opened up about moving into a renovated home with her beau, who is a member of the indie rock band, Dawes.

“I am happy to share anything and everything with him that he would want,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ll have to sort through that when the times come. Right now we’re just waiting to move.”

Despite her past divorce from musician Ryan Adams after six years of marriage, Moore told PEOPLE in July that the thought of walking down the aisle again is “not scary” to her.

“I would definitely get married again,” Moore said.

“My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened,” she added.

This Is Us, which earned 10 Emmy nominations, returns Sept. 26 on NBC.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.