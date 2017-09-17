Julianne Hough’s Emmys 2017 Prep Involved a Baby Oil-Coated Slip n’ Slide

Mousse, hair spray, and a ton of bobby pins are always common contenders when it comes to perfecting red carpet hairstyles on Hollywood’s biggest nights of the year. But for Julianne Hough‘s 2017 Emmy Awards look, there was an one very uncommon element in her hair regimen — and it ended up working up in her favor.

The product? Baby oil — which Hough accidentally doused her hair in the day before the big event.

The star posted a video on Instagram Stories while she was getting ready Sunday afternoon, during which her hairstylist and BFF Riawna Capri chimed in to explain how to get her Emmys hairstyle that was in the works. “First, you must slip and slide into a pool of baby oil,” Capri says, laughing, while Hough adds, “This is true. We did this yesterday.”

The hairstylist tells PeopleStyle that during a party on Saturday, she, the star and their friends oiled up before slip ‘n sliding, so they’d slide faster — a move that resulted in a pool of baby oil at the end of the slide, greasing up Hough’s hair. “It’s actually great for moisture and shine,” Capri adds. “I walked into her hair today and was like, ‘Your hair texture is perfect!'”

And while the oil didn’t totally wash out of her hair in time for her to get ready, the unexpected addition wasn’t a disadvantage to her look. Capri added of the star’s piecey, roughed up pony, “Look at this texture though!”

The pro parted Hough’s hair to the side, slicked it into a textured low ponytail and wrapped it in a black ribbon, which matched her black and pink feather-embellished Marchesa gown – which served as a fun reunion between Hough and the designer behind her multiple super-romantic wedding dresses.

What do you think of Hough’s look? Sound off below.