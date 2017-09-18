Obsessed With These Emmys Shoes? We Found You 5 Lookalike Pairs for Less

The Emmy Awards’ fierce fashion went way beyond the gowns: Stars strolled down the red carpet bringing high fashion looks from head to toe. From Nicole Kidman’s strategically mismatched heels to Heidi Klum’s custom-dyed slingback sandals, the shoe game was hotter than ever. But you don’t need to walk a red carpet in order to steal these stars’ glamorous shoe styles. Scroll down to see five of our favorite shoe styles and shop the looks – for less!

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman may have taken one of the coolest fashion risks of the night by wearing a pair of mismatched heels to the Emmy Awards – and it totally paid off! Not only do we love how she mixed pink and red (one of the hottest color combos of the season) but she got bonus points for picking heels that differed from one another: One orchid-colored Calvin Klein by Appointment heel had embellishment on the vamp, while the other had the crystal decor along the ankle strap. (You could easily achieve this look with some craft store crystals and a glue gun.)

Calvin Klein by Appointment

Get the Look! Betsey Johnson Shilo Heeled Sandals, $44.50 (orig. $89); lordandtaylor.com

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star and executive producer took home five Emmy awards, so it only makes sense she’d do it in a pair of boss lady heels.



Christian Louboutin Decoltish Velvet Red Sole Pump, $695

Get the Look! Zara Velvet High Heel Shoes, $49.90; zara.com

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess in her silk tulle Calvin Klein by Appointment dress and added a bit of shimmer with custom metallic pointed toe heels by the brand.

Calvin Klein by Appointment

Get the Look! ASOS Sassi Pointed Heels, $24 (orig. $61); asos.com

Heidi Klum

Lady in red! Heidi Klum matched the red carpet in a sizzling high-slit gown and custom-dyed Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals.

Giuseppe Zanotti Sophie Sophie Slingback Sandals, $650

Get the Look! FSJ Slingback Sandals, $49.99 – $54.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Tracee Ellis Ross

Between the metallics, feathers, belt and voluminous sleeves, the Black-ish star was one of the most memorable of the night in her Chanel Haute Couture beaded dress. Her embellished satin mules by Roger Vivier were a perfect finishing touch.

Roger Vivier Crystal-Buckle Satin Mules, $1,750

Get the Look! Topshop 3 Buckle Sandals, $170; topshop.com

