NICOLE KIDMAN

Total Value: $2,000,000+

The outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie winner hit the carpet in over $2 million worth of Harry Winston jewels including a 35.16-carat diamond links bracelet set in platinum and 13.77-carat pear-shaped drop earrings. She also wore a 1956 vintage Omega timepiece as an ambassador for the brand. (Fun fact: When she accepted her award on stage, she was only wearing the Omega watch!)