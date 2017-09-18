Carat Queens! The Best Jewelry on the Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Stars shined bright like diamonds (and emeralds, and rubies…) on the red carpet for TV’s biggest night. The only thing not seen in these photos — the bodyguards they must have brought with them
By Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
Posted on
More
1 of 11
JANE FONDA
Total Carat Count: 210
The 79-year-old style icon wore all the bling to complement her custom hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown. She teamed the look with a custom three-piece jewelry set from Gismondi 1754 including a $1.75 million necklace that she wore backwards, and a show-stopping pair of emerald-and-diamond chandelier earrings. The three-piece set (named the "Rugiada" collection) took 10 artisans over 600 hours to create for a total value of $2.5 million.
2 of 11
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
Total Value: $7,000,000+
The Quantico star added over $7 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds to her blinged-out Balmain dress, including 62-carat emerald cut diamond earrings and a 16.5-carat diamond ring.
3 of 11
NICOLE KIDMAN
Total Value: $2,000,000+
The outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie winner hit the carpet in over $2 million worth of Harry Winston jewels including a 35.16-carat diamond links bracelet set in platinum and 13.77-carat pear-shaped drop earrings. She also wore a 1956 vintage Omega timepiece as an ambassador for the brand. (Fun fact: When she accepted her award on stage, she was only wearing the Omega watch!)
4 of 11
ZOE KRAVITZ
Big Little Lies was the big winner of the night, and the actress made sure to pull out all the winning style moments to fête her show. She teamed her rainbow feathered Dior dress with glittering Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including two necklaces, earrings, a bracelet and rings.
5 of 11
EMMY ROSSUM
Total Value: $4 million
The Shameless star added color to her black strapless sequin Zac Posen gown via 58-carat Colombian emerald drop earrings and a 19-carat emerald cocktail ring from Lorraine Schwartz.
6 of 11
JESSICA BIEL
Total Carat Count: 43
The actress added even more sparkle to her gilttering, draped Ralph & Russo gown via Forevermark diamonds, including 18.61-carat long drop diamond earrings, a 13.78-carat cushion diamond bracelet, and diamond rings weighing in at close to 10 carats.
7 of 11
ALLISON JANNEY
Total Carat Count: 133
The Mom actress sparked engagement rumors thanks to the 15-carat diamond ring she wore on that finger. But it was just part of her borrowed Lorraine Schwartz bling, which also included 18-karat rose gold and white diamond waterfall earrings, a 100-carat diamond cuff and 15-carat diamond ring (for a total value of over $1.5 million).
8 of 11
ELISABETH MOSS
Total Carat Count: 20
The outstanding lead actress in a TV drama winner teamed her tea-length Prabal Gurung dress with custom Forevermark earrings designed by her stylist Karla Welch and weighing in at nearly nine carats. "We just wanted f—you diamonds," Welch told PEOPLE. She also added an 11.03-carat Forevermark diamond ring set in platinum to complete her look.
9 of 11
ELLIE KEMPER
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star played up the colorful beading on her Jenny Packham gown with chandelier earrings Lorraine Schwartz featuring rubellite, ruby and pink sapphire, plus a handful of ruby rings.
10 of 11
THANDIE NEWTON
The Westworld star went for antique Fred Leighton jewels to add some romance to her blush Jason Wu gown, including mismatched diamond pendant earrings, a 6.10-carat diamond ring set in platinum, plus a variety of diamond rings.
11 of 11
EVAN RACHEL WOOD
The Westworld nominee paired her sleek, custom Jeremy Scott for Moschino suit with vintage Neil Lane diamond-and-platinum geometric earrings, plus a diamond-and-pearl ring.