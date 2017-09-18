Editors' Picks! Our Favorite Gowns On The Emmys Red Carpet

At tonight’s 69th Annual Emmy Awards, the stars pulled out all the stops on the red carpet with some seriously stunning gowns. From flirty feather accents to beautiful custom creations, there was no shortage of A+ fashion moments on Sunday’s carpet. It was a challenge to narrow them down, but the PeopleStyle editors finally settled down on their favorite picks of the evening. Check out the looks we can’t stop talking about, and tell us: What was your favorite Emmy look of the evening?

Tessa Thompson in Rosie Assoulin

In this Rosie Assoulin gown, Tessa looked like a walking, talking rainbow emoji. And personally, I can think of no higher form of praise than that particular description. The Westworld star managed to pull off every single color at once, and in metallic no less, while also testing out some very daring midriff cutouts. In other words, Thompson just set an all new bar for what best dressed should look like. –Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Boss

I’m usually not a huge fan of neon gowns, but for some reason, I was instantly attracted to this iridescent beaded Boss column. Thanks to the silver beading, the vibrant yellow wasn’t too in-your-face, but somehow complemented Mbatha-Raw’s complexion beautifully. Plus, she kept the bold color palette going with her matching dangling Fernando Jorge earrings of the same shade. Not many people can pull off such a daring shade, but Mbatha-Raw did so with perfection. — Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant

Zoë Kravitz in Dior Haute Couture

There’s a, shall we say, understanding amongst the PeopleStyle team that Zoë is my perma-pick unless they’ve been informed otherwise. (Sorry, guys!) But until she stops to wear interesting, fashion-forward, beautiful clothes like this rainbow feather Dior Haute Couture dress, she’ll remain my no. 1. — Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor

Emmy Rossum in Zac Posen

I loved all the gorgeous rainbow and feathered looks on the red carpet, but for me, “Best Dressed” always just boils down to “What would I wear if I were going to the Emmys?” which is how I end up choosing Emmy Rossum for my top pick year after year. This year’s incredibly elegant and beautifully fitted Zac Posen with tonal beading and jaw-dropping Lorraine Schwartz emeralds had me Shamelessly wishing I had a red capret event to attend (and an unlimited budget). — Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director



Claire Foy in Oscar de la Renta

I’m a sucker for a good jumpsuit on the red carpet, but Clarie’s particularly blew me away because it’s a real change-up for her. She usually opts for feminine, romantic gowns for big award shows, so I appreciate that she took a bold risk with this glamorous Oscar de la Renta look. The relative simplicity of the black one-shoulder jumpsuit still brought that red carpet glam factor with its crystal embroidered trim and cape making it one of my all-time favorites. — Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter

Priyanka Chopra in Balmain

With red carpet season officially kicking off tonight, we have many months of ogling at princess dresses ahead of us. That’s why I give Priyanka major props for choosing this long-sleeve, feather and jewel-embellished gown that simply oozed cool, especially paired with her plum eyes and lips. — Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor

Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo

As soon as I saw Jessica’s pale pink and sparkling silver gown, I couldn’t help but swoon over the dazzling beading and overall ethereal vibe. But it was the feminine, cape-like detailing and backless shape of this dress that truly sold me — especially paired with her hanging diamond earrings and princess-worthy hair and makeup. -Jillian Ruffo, Beauty Editor

Gina Rodriguez in Naeem Khan

I love a good red carpet plunge, and Gina definitely didn’t disappoint in this down-to-there Naeem Khan dress. The feminine beading, long sleeves and romantic skirt balanced out the sexiness of this gown and the actresses subtle smoky glam. And in case you doubted just how badass the Jane the Virgin star is, she did a full pull-up in full glam right before she left for the Emmys. –Brittany Talarico, Style News Editor

