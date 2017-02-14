Emmy Rossum Says She Doesn’t Care What Her Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress Looks Like: 'I'm Not Concerned'

When you’re getting a wedding dress designed from the legendary Carolina Herrera, you can expect nothing short of perfection. So naturally Emmy Rossum has no worries about what her gown will look like for her upcoming nuptials to director Sam Esmail. In fact, she hasn’t even had a fitting yet!

“We haven’t done any [fittings],” Rossum told E! at the Carolina Herrera show. “We don’t even know yet. We’re no where.”

The only thing she does know is that she’s in very good hands. “She’s got it,” Rossum says. “There’s no rush. She can turn it around in a day. I’m not concerned.”

That very laid-back approach extends to her allover attitude towards wedding planning. “I don’t really care what the dress looks like. I don’t really care what the plates look like. I don’t really care what the invitation looks like. The only thing that’s really important to me is that we get married and there’s some kind of party.”

One reason she’s not fretting over dress details is because she gets to play dress up most night of her life. “Weirdly, I feel like so many times in my life are about dressing up for a film premiere or a fashion show so this is the one time in my life where I’m actually not that focused on details.”

Her entire engagement to the Mr. Robot creator has been focused on sweet sentimental touches just like her plans for her wedding day. The star’s engagement ring is a vintage round-cut diamond surrounded by two slim baguettes from the 1920s and she loves it for its sentimental details. “I like that it’s old and I like to imagine who wore it before me and the life that they had,” she told PeopleStyle. “I don’t know the story behind it, but it’s from 1920 in Paris, so I like that I’ve inherited someone’s story, and I hope that it’s a good one.”

What wedding dress style do you think Rossum will wear?