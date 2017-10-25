Emmy Rossum on Her New Burt's Bees Campaign - and Where Her Wedding Dress Is This Very Second

If you’ve ever watched Shameless, you’re well aware that Emmy Rossum‘s character Fiona Gallagher has no problem going makeup free. But truth be told, her bare-faced looks do in fact include one important product: Burt’s Bees lip stains, which are one of the only products the star wears while playing the character. And now, Rossum is taking her love for the brand one step further, as the face of the Burt’s Bees‘ new “I am not synthetic” campaign.

We spoke to Rossum about why she teamed up with the brand, and why it’s important to for women to be true to themselves.

“I’ve been using Burt’s Bees products on Shameless for a long time,” Rossum tells PeopleStyle exclusively of her partnership. “Fiona has a very natural look. The Burt’s Bees tinted lip balm is all we use on Fiona, and their eyeliner as well. So I was very excited to get involved with the campaign. The products themselves are made with natural ingredients and not tested on animals and that really hit home on a number of levels for me.”

Of course, she hasn’t only been using the brand’s products on set. Rossum adds that she turns to the eye liner to create a sexy smoky eye for a date night, and she’s a huge fan of the lipsticks as well. “Having a lipstick that has jojoba oil and other things in it that makes it feel really nourishing is really nice,” she says, adding that the face oil is another one of her must-haves. “I like it not only before bed but I like it even over makeup. In lieu of highlighter, put some on your cheekbones, above your cupid’s bow, and down your nose — it makes your face look really healthy and moisturized.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Beauty Product Launches We’re Living For Right Now

But for the star, this partnership is about a lot more than just makeup and skincare. The message of being true to your natural self resonates closely with her, especially in a time when women are speaking up for themselves more than ever.

“I think in the last year or so, probably closer to the election, women felt more fired up than ever. I feel like this is a second wave of women’s liberation, feeling empowered to be yourself, speak your mind, be passionate about the things you believe in and stand up for what you believe in. So this campaign is not just about being synthetic, it’s the idea of being a real woman,” she says, adding, “The visuals of the campaign feature real women who are embracing their authentic beauty. They are not feeling pressure to conform to a homogenized or overly artificial idea of beauty and they’re kind of just bringing out their natural beauty.”

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Marries ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Sam Esmail In Intimate NYC Ceremony

Which is a concept that the star incorporates into her everyday life with husband Sam Esmail, who she married this past May.

“My husband’s favorite thing about my face is the blue vein under my eye, so I don’t often wear under eye concealer in my everyday life because he likes to be able to see my actual face,” she shares. “So I think it’s the idea of being true to yourself and being the best version of yourself and not the best version of somebody else.”

And speaking of her wedding, Rossum shares that her custom Carolina Herrera gown is in safe keeping at the dry cleaner, thanks to a familiar face who you may know from The Real Housewives of New York.

“My dress is actually strangely at Dorinda Medley’s boyfriend John’s cleaners now,” she laughs. “Apparently he is the best dry cleaner in New York!”

What do you think of Rossum’s new partnership with Burt’s Bees? Sound off in the comments section, below.