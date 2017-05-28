Emmy Rossum Is Set to Marry Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail — See Her Wedding Weekend Pics

Shameless star Emmy Rossum and director Sam Esmail are tying the knot this weekend.

After getting engaged in August 2015, the couple will make it official in an intimate ceremony in New York City over Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, ahead of the actual ceremony, the couple was spotted posing for pre-wedding rehearsal photos with their families overlooking the Ed Koch bridge at Sutton Place Park. Rossum wore a cream-colored midi-dress with a lace-y overlay while Esmail looked smart in a suit.

Before that, on Friday, the couple was spotted looking loved-up at a dinner in N.Y.C. Rossum wore a stunning red cocktail dress for the night out with friends and family.

Esmail, 39, proposed to Rossum, 30, after two years of dating, and he directed his bride in the 2014 romantic dramedy Comet, which also starred Justin Long.

The actress told PeopleStyle in 2015 that her engagement to the Mr. Robot creator has been focused on sentimental details — including the story behind her ring.

Her engagement ring is a classic round-cut diamond and platinum ring from the Art Deco Era. It was made in France, circa the 1920s, and came from jeweler Neil Lane’s archival collection of historical rings.

“I like that it’s old and I like to imagine who wore it before me and the life that they had,” she told PeopleStyle. “I don’t know the story behind it, but it’s from 1920 in Paris, so I like that I’ve inherited someone’s story, and I hope that it’s a good one.”

In February, she revealed at the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week that the designer (who she’s turned too for many red carpet events including this year’s Met Gala) would be creating her wedding dress.

“We haven’t done any [fittings],” Rossum told E! at the show. “We don’t even know yet. We’re no where.”

The star put full trust in Herrera, and was not nervous about the dress process at all. “She’s got it,” Rossum said. “There’s no rush. She can turn it around in a day. I’m not concerned.”

Rossum’s anti-bridezilla approach echoed across all of her wedding planning.

“I don’t really care what the dress looks like. I don’t really care what the plates look like. I don’t really care what the invitation looks like,” she said. “The only thing that’s really important to me is that we get married and there’s some kind of party.”

But the main reason she didn’t stress over her dress? She’s used to going black tie.

“Weirdly, I feel like so many times in my life are about dressing up for a film premiere or a fashion show so this is the one time in my life where I’m actually not that focused on details,” she said.