The 11 Beauty Products Emmy Rossum (and Her Shameless Alter Ego) Always Has on Hand

From her gorgeous curls to her red carpet glam, we're always stealing beauty inspiration from Emmy Rossum. And while she tends to keep her beauty look things simple while playing Fiona on Shameless, Rossum is somewhat of a beauty guru in her everyday life. One of her favorite brands? Burt's Bees, which is why she recently partnered with them to launch their expanded cosmetics line, Burt's Bees Beauty. We caught up with the star to chat about the partnership, and got a list of every product she swears by -- both on-screen and off.
BURT’S BEES FACIAL OIL
"I really like the face oil, not only before bed but even over makeup. I like it in lieu of highlighter: Put some on your cheekbones, above your Cupid's Bow, and down your nose. It makes your face look really healthy and moisturized."
Buy It! Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil, $11.36; amazon.com
BURT’S BEES LIP BALM
"I’ve been using Burt’s Bees products on Shameless for a long time. Fiona has a very natural look. We often use the Burt’s Bees tinted lip balm; that’s all we use on Fiona. I use the tinted version of the lip balm in Rose."
Buy It! Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Rose, $4.99; walgreens.com
ORIBE DRY TEXTURIZING SPRAY
"Sometimes I’ll use Oribe dry texturizing spray to give my hair a little life towards the end of the day, or to make my hair really big if I’m going for a night out."
Buy It! Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $46; nordstrom.com
BURT'S BEES EYELINER
"What I like about the Burt’s Bees eyeliners is that they’re ophthalmologist-tested and they don’t irritate your eyes, especially when you wear contacts. It really lasts and it has oil in it so it’s easy for you to smudge in yourself."
Buy It! Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner, $9.99; amazon.com
BYREDO ROSE OF NO MAN’S LAND
"Perfume is a big one for me. I use Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land -- it's a really nice one."
Buy It! Byredo Rose of No Man's Land, $150; neimanmarcus.com
CONTROL CORRECTIVE SULFUR MASK
"I usually like to keep a little acne spot treatment with me just in case. Control Corrective makes a good sulfur mask that I just put on as a spot treatment overnight and that works really well."
Buy It! Control Corrective Sulfur Calming Mask, $34.5; amazon.com
JOHN FRIEDA MOUSSE
"John Frieda has a styling mousse that works really well for curly hair and it’s not too crunchy. I kind of get my hair pretty dry-ish, then put the mousse in and then I let it air dry."
Buy It! John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse, $7.29; walgreens.com
THE BEACHWAVER
"I'll touch up some of my curls with a curling iron or I'll use the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver -- it's just pretty much idiot-proof."
Buy It! The Beachwaver, $129; amazon.com
SHANI DARDEN RETINOL SERUM
"Before I go to sleep, I use a retinol serum that's made by my facialist, Shani Darden."
Buy It! Resurface by Shani Darden Retinol Reform, $95; shanidarden.com
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS BROW GEL
"I usually use the Anastasia clear brow gel to just put my brows in place, and I also use that on my hairline if I have any frizzies that stick out. If you’re wearing a ponytail and have flyaways you can just stick those in place with a little brow gel."
Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel, $22; sephora.com
BENEFIT BENETINT
"I like the Benetint liquid [as a blush] because it doesn’t ever look like you’re wearing anything."
Buy It! Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain, $30; sephora.com
