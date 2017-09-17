Rachel Bloom Had to Buy Her $3,500 Emmys Dress Because Gucci Wouldn't Lend It To Her: 'I am Not a Size Zero'

Though her hilarious show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend may have been overlooked for a nomination this year, Rachel Bloom hit the 2017 Emmys red carpet in award-winning style. For the occasion, Bloom a black Gucci gown featuring a ruffled lace top and a long black jersey skirt accented at the waist with a bejeweled bow — a look that was not loaned to her, but one she bought herself.

“I bought this dress because Gucci is not lending me a dress,” she told E! Live Red Carpet of the look, which she accessorized with (borrowed) fine jewelry by Csarite.

“I love it,” she continued. “I can resell it. I said in an interview before it is hard to get places to lend to me because I am not a size zero, but also I can afford it, so it’s okay.” [The look is currently in stores, retailing for $3,500 at Saks Fifth Avenue.] “We’re all playing dress up,” she said. “This is the best dress up. I feel like a pretty pretty princess.”

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

The interview Bloom is referring to about is likely the one she did with Wealthsimple, in which she told the publication, “A lot of fashion houses are reluctant to lend clothes that aren’t in the sample sizes of 0 and 2, so it’s getting harder and harder for me to find clothes without buying them.” She continues, “That’s the whole problem with the fashion industry: My body size is literally normal and healthy but when you put me next to a model I look obese.”

Although she bought this Gucci gown, Bloom may not keep it around for long. “Again I can always resell it, she said. “I do have an account on [the resell/consignment site] The RealReal. My writing partner sells all of her clothes there. Take a look on The Real Real for this dress tomorrow.”

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

And beyond her gown, it seems like the comedian has something special planned for the ceremony beyond simply being a presenter.

“It’s more than presenting,” she hinted. “I’m doing a special something. I am doing a little bit of a song and dance tonight. It’s about arguably one of the most important aspects of not only the Emmys but life itself.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.