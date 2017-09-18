Mandy Moore had a lot to smile about on the Emmy red carpet. The actress is capping off an already celebratory week, in which she got engaged to boyfriend of two years Taylor Goldsmith and landed a big beauty gig as the new face of Garnier, with a visit to the awards show where This Is Us has five nominations. Stepping out solo in a black-and-white Carolina Herrera dress and custom Jennifer Meyer jewelry and that oh-so-pretty new accessory on her left hand, the star, 33, completed her look (styled by Erica Cloud) with a romantic updo, bold lip and subdued nails, and PeopleStyle has all the scoop on how it came together straight from her glam squad: hairstylist Ashley Streicher, makeup artist Jenn Streicher and manicurist Michelle Saunders.

The Scene

The Streicher Sisters arrived at their Beverly Hills beauty studio STRIIIKE around 10:30 that morning to prep, make coffee and set up an award-worthy meant and cheese plate, says Ashley Streicher. “Because Mandy prefers to get ready at our space, we make it as lovely as possible!“

While the squad has getting the actress red-carpet ready down to a science, there was an exciting new wrinkle in tonight’s session: Moore’s engagement news. Makeup artist Jenn Streicher says their time together was “definitely celebratory! We cheered so many times. Her best friend Raina even came and bought caviar and crackers. It was a party!” Adds Ashley, “We love throwing events and this was an extra special event that we loved having. It felt very special and fun.”

The Nails

“Usually the dress and jewels inspire the nail color and that was definitely the case today,” explains manicurist Michelle Saunders, revealing the duo “worked off her Carolina Herrera dress, custom Jennifer Meyer pink tourmaline jewelry and of course that new piece of jewelry on her left hand!”

According to the pro, the newly-engaged star “had her heart set on an understated, elegant look, but also wanted to bring some fun to the red carpet.” So the two decided to create a low-key two-tone look using two Essie shades, Ballet Slippers and Muchi, Muchi.

Keeping Moore’s nails “slightly longer than usual to highlight the subtle nail art” Saunders started by applying Ballet Slippers at the base of the nail creating a half-moon shape, and topped the rest of the nail with the creamy pink mauve shade.

The Makeup

While manicurist Saunders was busy taking Moore’s new ring into consideration, makeup artist Jenn Streicher was focused on Moore’s black eye.

“Knowing that she hurt her eye only a few weeks ago, I didn’t want to mess with it, so I knew I was going to do a lip.”

Streicher added just a light wash of bronze, copper and rose gold hues from Laura Mercier to softly highlight Moore’s eyes.

The decision to pick bright pink was an easy one for the duo, who often reach for statement-making colors.

Decisions decisions #Emmys #lipstick @lauramercier #workingwithlaura A post shared by jennstreicher (@jennstreicher) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

“I really wanted to go with the bold pink color, and Mandy agreed! She was wearing such a beautiful choker with pink diamonds, so I wanted to give a nod to that with a pop of color, which is my M.O.!”

The shade? Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in French Kiss. “One day I was wearing this color and Mandy asked me what it was, so I gave it to her. She loves it!”

The Hair

“The first time Mandy tried the dress on I had thrown her hair up in a messy french twist, so the pictures we had of her initially were pretty perfect as far as the hair was concerned,” reveals Ashley.

For today’s look, she applied a pea-size amount of Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dream Anti-Frizz Cream to damp hair. “It’s a great base product to eliminate frizz but light enough to add more products over.” To maintain volume at her roots, Ashley massaged a mousse on her scalp, then rough-dried the area. Next she sprayed Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion on Moore’s damp ends for “mega texture and hold.” Then she blow-dried Moore’s hair in small sections from the nape of her neck forward using a small round brush. “Just for some added texture and volume I went through and wrapped pieces around a one inch curling iron and sprayed an anti-humidity hairspray all over. I went through and did some slight back combing from the crown to ensure the hair pins will hold tight.” Then Ashley swept her hair up into a clean, french twist.

All in all, the style took about an hour and a half to create. “We get distracted easily,” Ashley admits.

As for Moore’s reaction, Ashley says her face on the red carpet said it all. “She loves it, you can tell by how happy and confident she looks. I love to see her happy and glowing on the red carpet, that means we did our jobs well.”

What did you think of Moore’s beauty look? Share below.