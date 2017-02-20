Emma Watson's Beauty and the Beast Tour Style Instagram Is Both Beautiful and Inspiring

Emma Watson has fun with fashion, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take it seriously too. And she’s added it to her list of causes that she’s not just spotlighting with her celebrity, but practicing what she preaches as well.

From embracing the feminist message of the new Beauty and the Beast, hiding Maya Angelou books along N.Y.C.’s subway to spread positivity after the presidential election and crusading for women’s equality as the U.N.’s Women Goodwill Ambassador, the 26-year-old actress has made monumental change with everything she sets her mind to. And now, she’s using social media to spotlight sustainable fashion.

The star of the much-anticipated live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast just started her press tour to promote the film, which means we’ll be seeing Watson modeling countless designer looks around the globe. She hit Paris with costar Dan Stevens for the premiere wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown and boots made out of environmentally conscious material (the dress is 100 percent recycled polyester, with an an armband made out of suede alternative from a carbon-neutral mill and eco leather boots). Stevens wore an olive suit from Salvatore Ferragamo Runway with funky iridescent lace-ups.

And to keep her fans clued-in to the sustainable style she’s wearing around the world the actress created a brand-new Instagram account this weekend, appropriately named @the_press_tour, which already skyrocketed to popularity with more than 250,000 followers.

But Watson seems to have a little something more up her sleeve. In each of her photo captions, the star highlights each piece she’s wearing, which so far all happen to be from brands and designers that promote sustainable, eco-friendly fashion.

“Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur,” she captioned on her initial Instagram photo. “Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics.”

For the first public screening of Beauty and the Beast in Paris yesterday, again, Watson’s entire outfit from head-to-toe featured organic, good-for-the-environment pieces – the Oscar de la Renta bustier and trousers were made from organic silk and wool, and her Burberry pumps were handmade in Italy using organic silk too.

And lest you think her tour is all about environmental activism, let her most recent Instagram prove to you that there’s plenty of time for some silly snacking as well:

What do you think about Emma using social media to promote sustainable fashion?