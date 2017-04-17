How to Shop Eco Like Emma Watson

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, we pick out a few of the best items from the star’s favorite brands

EMMA WATSON'S ECO APPROACH

Emma Watson became an unofficial ambassador for eco-fashion when she exclusively wore eco-friendly outfits, accessories and beauty products throughout her global press tour for Beauty and the Beast. (She kept track of them all on her Instagram @the_press_tour!) So, with Earth Day coming up April 22, we rounded up some of the hottest picks from her go-to eco brands. Click through to see them all.

THE BODY SHOP MATTE LIPSTICK

Watson loved this lipstick — she wore it in Osaka Plum! — which is made with community-traded Brazil nut oil and beeswax.

Buy It! The Body Shop Matte Lipsitck in Sienna Rose, $12.50; thebodyshop.com

ARTICLE 22 EARRINGS

These earrings (which Watson herself wore on Ellen!) are made from disgarded Vietnam War bomb parts, plane parts and aluminum scrap. Plus, proceeds from sales of the earrings go to clearing unexploded bombs in Laos.

Buy It! Laos Dome Earrings by Article 22, $130; shop.article22.com

SUSI "HEY SIMONE" SANDALS

No leather here! These block heels with an ankle strap are made with recycled microsuede and rubber.

Buy It! Hey Simone Sandals by Susi, $129.50; susistudio.com

LAURA LOMBARDI NECKLACE 

Brooklyn-based designer Laura Lombardi crafted this interlockcing circle pendant from vintage and recycled brass chain.

Buy It! Laura Lombardi Alta Necklace, $156; lauratlombardi.com

SUKIN HYDRATING MIST TONER

Watson's go-to mist is alcohol- and paraben-free toner and made with rosewater and chamomile.

Buy It! Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner, $9.95; sukinorganics.com

PIPPA SMALL RING

All of the designer's pieces are crafted in Rajasthan, India by a team of skilled craftspeople, including this design, which features one carat worth of pearls set in 18-karat gold.

Buy It! Pippa Small Pearl Wire Ring, $280; pippasmall.com

Pichulik

PICULIK EARRINGS

South Africa based designer Katherine-Mary handcrafts her pieces in Cape Town using repurposed rope. (Watson wore a similar pair!)

Buy It! Mithra Earrings by Pichulik, $62; pichulik.myshopify.com

VEJA SNEAKERS 

Watson loved these "trainers" in white and green, but the millenial pink version is oh-so-now.

Buy It! Veja Esplar Silk Quartz Natural Sneakers, $155; veja-store.com

RMS BEAUTY "UN" COVER-UP

Made with organic ingredients, this Watson-beloved product can be used as both a concealer and a foundation. 

Buy It! RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up, $36; rmsbeauty.com

MAIN LINE BASICS TEE

Watson chose this brand's white tees because they're made with 100% organic cotton — try the black cutout shoulder option for a stylish take on a plain shirt.

Buy It! Byrdie Cut-Out Crew by Main Line Basics, $88; mainlinebasics.com

GOOD GUYS VEGAN SUEDE SANDAL

The French brand specializes in cruelty-free vegan shoes, like these unisex sandal in red vegan suede.

Buy It! Alex Red Vegan Suede Sandal, $91; goodguys.bigcartel.com

