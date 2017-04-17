How to Shop Eco Like Emma Watson

PeopleStyle Editors' Moms Have Your Mother's Day Gift Ideas All Picked Out
EMMA WATSON'S ECO APPROACH
Emma Watson became an unofficial ambassador for eco-fashion when she exclusively wore eco-friendly outfits, accessories and beauty products throughout her global press tour for Beauty and the Beast. (She kept track of them all on her Instagram @the_press_tour!) So, with Earth Day coming up April 22, we rounded up some of the hottest picks from her go-to eco brands. Click through to see them all.
THE BODY SHOP MATTE LIPSTICK
Watson loved this lipstick — she wore it in Osaka Plum! — which is made with community-traded Brazil nut oil and beeswax.
Buy It! The Body Shop Matte Lipsitck in Sienna Rose, $12.50; thebodyshop.com
ARTICLE 22 EARRINGS
These earrings (which Watson herself wore on Ellen!) are made from disgarded Vietnam War bomb parts, plane parts and aluminum scrap. Plus, proceeds from sales of the earrings go to clearing unexploded bombs in Laos.
Buy It! Laos Dome Earrings by Article 22, $130; shop.article22.com
SUSI "HEY SIMONE" SANDALS
No leather here! These block heels with an ankle strap are made with recycled microsuede and rubber.
Buy It! Hey Simone Sandals by Susi, $129.50; susistudio.com
LAURA LOMBARDI NECKLACE
Brooklyn-based designer Laura Lombardi crafted this interlockcing circle pendant from vintage and recycled brass chain.
Buy It! Laura Lombardi Alta Necklace, $156; lauratlombardi.com
SUKIN HYDRATING MIST TONER
Watson's go-to mist is alcohol- and paraben-free toner and made with rosewater and chamomile.
Buy It! Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner, $9.95; sukinorganics.com
PIPPA SMALL RING
All of the designer's pieces are crafted in Rajasthan, India by a team of skilled craftspeople, including this design, which features one carat worth of pearls set in 18-karat gold.
Buy It! Pippa Small Pearl Wire Ring, $280; pippasmall.com
PICULIK EARRINGS
South Africa based designer Katherine-Mary handcrafts her pieces in Cape Town using repurposed rope. (Watson wore a similar pair!)
Buy It! Mithra Earrings by Pichulik, $62; pichulik.myshopify.com
VEJA SNEAKERS
Watson loved these "trainers" in white and green, but the millenial pink version is oh-so-now.
Buy It! Veja Esplar Silk Quartz Natural Sneakers, $155; veja-store.com
RMS BEAUTY "UN" COVER-UP
Made with organic ingredients, this Watson-beloved product can be used as both a concealer and a foundation.
Buy It! RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up, $36; rmsbeauty.com
MAIN LINE BASICS TEE
Watson chose this brand's white tees because they're made with 100% organic cotton — try the black cutout shoulder option for a stylish take on a plain shirt.
Buy It! Byrdie Cut-Out Crew by Main Line Basics, $88; mainlinebasics.com
GOOD GUYS VEGAN SUEDE SANDAL
The French brand specializes in cruelty-free vegan shoes, like these unisex sandal in red vegan suede.
Buy It! Alex Red Vegan Suede Sandal, $91; goodguys.bigcartel.com
