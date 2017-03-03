Emma Watson continues her fairytale fashion parade in bold looks that are far from a tale as old as time.

The actress wowed at the Los Angeles premiere of Beauty and the Beast where she wore a sleek strapless jumpsuit straight off the runway from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Watson, 26, previously wore another Oscar de la Renta Fall piece at the first public screening of the film in Paris in late February.

What a beautiful day I got spend with the talented @emmawatson for her Beauty and the Beast premiere. Can't wait to see this movie. I created this soft textured updo with help from my friends at @leonorgreylusa and added some edgy yet romantic details with the golden quill halo and and golden quill bobbis from my @adirxleletny collection ✨⚡️ #hairbyadir #beautyandthebeast #emmawatson A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

The household is all here. Disney's #beautyandthebeast opens in theatres in 3D March 17 🌹 #BeOurGuest A post shared by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Joining the style star at the L.A. event were costars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad and director Bill Condon.

In addition, Celine Dion, who sings a brand new song for the live-action remake, walked the red carpet in a blue Christian Siriano ensemble.

Watson was even supported by her former Harry Potter mate, Matthew Lewis!

🌹🎶🌹🎶🌹 #BeOurGuest A post shared by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Also in attendance were Matt Damon as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who duets on the title track with Ariana Grande.