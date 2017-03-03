People

Style

Emma Watson Opts for Sleek Jumpsuit at Beauty and the Beast L.A. Premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Watson continues her fairytale fashion parade in bold looks that are far from a tale as old as time.

The actress wowed at the Los Angeles premiere of Beauty and the Beast where she wore a sleek strapless jumpsuit straight off the runway from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Watson, 26, previously wore another Oscar de la Renta Fall piece at the first public screening of the film in Paris in late February.

Joining the style star at the L.A. event were costars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad and director Bill Condon.

In addition, Celine Dion, who sings a brand new song for the live-action remake, walked the red carpet in a blue Christian Siriano ensemble.

Watson was even supported by her former Harry Potter mate, Matthew Lewis!

Also in attendance were Matt Damon as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who duets on the title track with Ariana Grande.