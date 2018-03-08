While Emma Watson is busy donating $1.4 million to initiatives that fight against sexual harassment or speaking out in favor of equality, she’s also usually making an epic fashion statement. Most recently, she combined her activism and style, rocking a faux “Times Up” tattoo — just ignore that grammatical error — at Sunday’s Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

And for International Women’s Day, the Harry Potter alum is literally wearing her message on her back.

Watson took to Instagram on Thursday wearing a vibrant magenta top that read, “Girls just wanna have fundamental human rights,” an empowering spin on Cyndi Lauper‘s hit song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

The UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, 27, is celebrating the holiday by partnering with National Geographic to become the first guest editor of the magazine’s Instagram account. She’ll be highlighting the work of eight National Geographic female photographers from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Azerbaijan Australia, the United States and the Philippines.

“Women photographers are often under-represented and under-celebrated, so I’m thrilled to mark this day by profiling the talented female story-tellers and image-makers that are working hard to build empathy across borders,” she wrote.