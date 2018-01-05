Laurent Viteur/WireImage; Emma Watson/Instagram

It might not top the pixie cut, but Emma Watson just went for one of her most dramatic hair changes to date.

The Beauty and the Beast star, who we’ve (almost) always known to have medium-length brown hair and side-sweeping bangs, revealed a bold new look on Friday — short, choppy bangs that hit right in the middle of her forehead.

Watson, who is definitely no stranger to fringe, posted a selfie to promote a book she’s selected for her book club, and included a glimpse at her new cut in the shot as well.

“Have you had a chance to pick up a copy of @oursharedshelf Jan/Feb book choice, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by @renieddolodge ?! #oursharedshelf,” she captioned the photo.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Hair Changes of 2017

But it’s not the shortest she’s gone. Back in 2010, Watson chopped her hair into a pixie cut — a look that she once told Glamour she would have kept if it weren’t for her acting career.

“I have to [cut my hair] for roles,” she said. “But if I had it my way, I would have just kept it short forever. Of course, men like long hair. There’s no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, ‘Why did you do that? That’s such an error.’ And I was like, ‘Well, honestly, I don’t really care what you think!’ I’ve never felt so confident as I did with short hair—I felt really good in my own skin.”

Watson snuck in her latest major hair change with her first empowering book club pick of the year, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge.

The actress started her feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf, in January 2017, and members discuss the current selection on a Goodreads forum during the last week of every month.

“As part of my work with UN Women, I have started reading as many books and essays about equality as I can get my hands on. There is so much amazing stuff out there!” she wrote of the club’s goal Goodreads. “Funny, inspiring, sad, thought-provoking, empowering! I’ve been discovering so much that, at times, I’ve felt like my head was about to explode… I decided to start a Feminist book club, as I want to share what I’m learning and hear your thoughts too.”