Needless to say, Emma Watson is more beautiful than the enchanted rose.

The actress stole the style spotlight at the New York City premiere of Beauty and the Beast on Monday. Her black gown featured sheer paneling and pleated detailing along the bodice for a mix of texture with an added bonus of a sexy slit.

And if it wasn’t glamorous enough, Watson amplified the dramatic look with a bold red lip that contrasted perfectly to the monochromatic hues of the dress.

Also in attendance at the premiere were other stars of Disney’s live-action adaptation, including Dan Stevens (wearing Givenchy), Audra McDonald, Sir Ian McKellen and Josh Gad.

Before the evening’s event, Watson previewed the new Beauty and the Beast capsule collection with British designer Christopher Kane.

Following the lead of Watson’s eco-friendly sartorial choices, the range consists of 40 pieces validated under the GCC Principles of Sustainable Excellence, meaning it was ethically sourced using resources wisely to protect the planet.

The enchanted rose plays a pivotal role and was even developed into a photographic organza applique surrounded by a Swarovski crystal glow.

The collection hits select stores and online March 16, one day before the live-action Beauty and the Beast comes to the big screen.