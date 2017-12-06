Waves – loose waves, bouncy waves, tousled waves, beach waves – are a perennially popular look for everything from work to weddings. But the trickiest to master may be the Old Hollywood wave, which remains a staple for stars on the red carpet and is unparalleled in terms of polish. No one pulls off the look better than Emma Stone, whose go-to pro, L’Oréal hairstylist Mara Roszak, is demonstrating exactly how to score the vintage-inspired look in the How It’s Done video above.

To create the style, Roszak first parts the hair to one side, before curling medium-sized sections towards the face with a 1-in. curling iron. Once she finishes that side, she lets the curls cool before touching them, and moves on to the larger side of the part. Here, Roszak curls each section away from the face.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Beauty Launches We’re Living For in 2017

The key to perfecting this look? Roszak says its important to keep the direction of the curls uniform on each side, as that will ensure that they’ll all fall into place once smoothed out.

Next, the pro spritzes the curls for hold, and brushes them out so they fall together nicely. Then, she locks everything in with L’Oréal Ellnett hairspray and advises swiping on a red lip to pair with the classic look.

What’s your secret for creating Old Hollywood waves? Sound off below.