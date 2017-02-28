Emma Stone's Stylist Reveals Her Oscars Dress Took 1,700 Hours to Make

Emma Stone looked like the Best Actress winner the second she stepped onto the red carpet at the Oscars. The La La Land star embodied a silver screen siren, appropriately paying tribute to her musical all about the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown that took a jaw-dropping 1,700 hours to create.

Stone’s stylist Petra Flannery tells PEOPLE that it took a village to create the golden girl look designed by Riccardo Tisci, his last couture dress for the Givenchy house before departing earlier this month.

“The entire dress was hand beaded onto lace,” she says. “It took over 1,700 hours and a team of 11 from the Givenchy Atelier. It’s a beaded wonder. When you see it up close it’s a marvel of various golden colors, shapes and sizes.”

Flannery shares that the actress was on-board with the design as soon as she saw the sketches.

“The beaded fringe was the clincher,” she says.

Thank you @givenchyofficial Thank you @riccardotisci17 It was an honor working with you on your last Givenchy Haute Couture #Oscar dress. #EmmaStone #17 #Givenchy #LaLaLand #1700hoursinthemaking A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

Although Stone initially imagined the dress in silver, the way gold complemented her hair color and skin was too good to pass up.

“During a trip to Paris earlier in the year we saw the beading samples and we selected the beautiful gold, amber and crystal colors,” Flannery reveals.

Congratulations to #EmmaStone!!!! I love this beautiful girl!!! The first woman to win an Oscar wearing @givenchyofficial since Audrey Hepburn! ❤️❤️❤️ #LaLaLand A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

Stone’s red carpet style game has been on point this entire awards season, from her ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown adorned with stars at the Golden Globe Awards to the whimsical lily pad-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, the gold Givenchy gown saved for Oscars night was directly influenced by Stone’s musical.

“I was very inspired by La La Land,” says Flannery. “The element of dancing, movement and Hollywood glamour definitely got to me. Both Emma and I wanted to capture this feeling in the dress. ”

Plus, the stylist shared some fun fashion trivia on her Instagram: Stone is the first actress since Audrey Hepburn to win an Oscar wearing Givenchy. (Hepburn picked up the Best Actress award in 1954 for Roman Holiday!) Not a bad club to be part of!