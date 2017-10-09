Anyone who’s anyone in Hollywood has a side hustle in the beauty and fashion world. Whether they collaborate on a clothing line or serve as the face of a high-end brand, the amount of stars who have dual professions is impossible to tally up. So it comes as no surprise that the biggest names in movies and music, Emma Stone and Adam Levine respectively, just signed their own a deal with the two biggest fashion houses in Paris.

It was announced on Sunday that Stone signed a contract with the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton as its newest ambassador (earning a paycheck Page Six is reporting at $7 to $10 million). The brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, shared a selfie with the star on Instagram, writing that he’s “truly happy” the actress is joining the company. She will reportedly be featured in TV and print ads and wear the brand’s designs on the carpet.

I am truly happy #emmastone is joining #louisvuitton today as a new ambassador 💙 A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

To celebrate her new gig, the actress walked the red carpet at the European premiere of Battle of the Sexes during the BFI London Film Festival in London wearing a pleated white Louis Vuitton gown with sculptural shoulder cutouts.

#LouisVuitton is delighted to announce Emma Stone as the latest ambassador for the Maison. A muse and friend of Louis Vuitton Women's Artistic Director @NicolasGhesquiere, Emma prepares to walk the red carpet for her latest movie #BattleoftheSexes in a #LVSS18 gown. A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Other celebrities who have modeled for Louis Vuitton include Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams and Alicia Vikander – and the brand’s show boasted one of the most star-studded front rows of all of fashion week.

Next up is Levine’s big news. The Maroon 5 frontman signed on to the ambassador for YSL Beauty’s new men’s fragrance, Y. He’s the brand’s first-ever digital-only ambassador, which is meant to reach a new generation of cologne consumers.

“It’s different than the competition where you generally pick your face and put it in an ad and that’s it,” an executive from YSL Beauty’s parent company, L’Oréal Paris USA, told WWD. “Adam Levine will not appear in print ads. We’re doing something completely new and different with him in the digital space only.”

This follows a similar strategy last year with YSL Beauty’s deal with Zoë Kravitz, who started her partnership with the brand on social media before expanding into a full contract.

“I’m psyched to be collaborating with YSL Beauty, a brand which has always appealed to me for its standout style and groundbreaking imagery,” Levine said in a press release. “As a musician, I relate to the raw passion and strong sense of individuality of YSL; and being a part of the story of Y is exciting to me – it is not the story of one man, but of a whole creative generation. I’m excited to develop our relationship and see where it will lead.”

While this high-end deal is a major milestone for Levine, he actually has complicated history with the fragrance world. He notably tweeted back in 2011 that he wanted to make a ban on celebrity fragrances and make them “punishable by death.”

I also would like to put an official ban on celebrity fragrances. Punishable by death from this point forward. — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) March 5, 2011

A year later he backtracked and launched scents for both both men and women (which are still available today at Walmart).

