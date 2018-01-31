Emma Stone Just Got a Perm (Insert Your Legally Blonde Quotes Here)

What’s old is new again, according to Emma Stone and her current hair situation. The red-haired actress and her makeup artist just took us on the roller coaster ride that is getting a perm, announcing that they’re on a mission to bring perms back. And considering the fact that we always steal hair inspiration from the actress, it’s only a matter of time before we all are perming our hair.

Stone’s makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, posted a behind-the-scenes slideshow of their perms going down, complete with black salon capes, squiggly orange and blue foam rollers in their hair and cotton covering their foreheads. But while they look like they’re receiving the traditional old-school, giant-bangs treatment (can you smell the chemicals as you read this?), the pro swears this time will be different.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Style Bobs and Lobs

“We have a permanent bond,” Goodwin captioned the shot. “Some friends get tattoos, well we get PERMS! We’re here to tell you that they are BACK and they are not your grandma’s perm! Especially when you are in the amazing hands of @mararoszak and @bykileyfitz at @maresalon #curlyisthenewstraight #alltherage”

And just as promised, the final result is indeed different from your grandmother’s perm. The pro shared their final looks, showing their bobs tousled into loose, beachy waves, as if they’d just taken their hair out of a set of braids.

And she’s not the only star trying the treatment, which has been modernized in recent years. Julianne Hough got a perm back in 2016, which gave her loose, beachy waves instead of the treatment’s traditional ringlets.