We can all breath a collective sigh of relief as, thankfully, it seems that Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence were finally able to work things out after that awkward, stilted hug earlier this week during a Toronto International Film Festival press junket. Of course, the two women, who are know for both their senses of humor and being besties, were just messing around with each other, proving that nothing can shake their tried and true BFF status on Wednesday evening, easily posing and laughing with each other at a party held in honor of the New York premiere of Lawrence’s new film mother!

For the super glam occasion, both actresses opted for some equally dramatic dresses. Emma arrived in an atypically dark, skin-baring look that was a slight departure from the usual ethereal flapper-esque sheaths she wears on the red carpet and wouldn’t be all that surprising to find in the closets of the KarJenner family. The Battle of the Sexes star wore a completely sheer black turtleneck top with blouson sleeves over a very thin bandeau bra (similar to a few censor bar styles we’ve seen on reality TV’s first family) paired with some black, wide-leg paper bag pants.

Lawrence, on the other hand, went for a little less skin and way more glitz in a shimmering gold, body-con dress with a mock turtleneck collar and metallic mesh panels that dangled past the end of the dress down to the floor to create a carwash hem effect. While she kept the rest of her beauty look simple with her curly hair pulled back into an up-do and minimal, natural makeup, the actress did accessorize with some pretty major bling on her ring finger.

This dress was a radical change for Lawrence who, earlier in the evening, walked the premiere’s black carpet in a very bridal look from Christian Dior. The actress arrived in a Dior Haute Couture gown featuring knotted straps, a wrapped, form-fitting bodice, and a full gray and white tulle skirt. She even broke her cardinal red carpet rule for this film, posing with her director and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, and telling People, “That’s what I’ve always loved about him. I was such a huge fan of all of this work. I just think he’s so bold and unafraid and that’s exactly what I saw. That’s exactly what I witnessed — even more so.” And clearly, the feeling is mutual as Aronofsky enthused, “She just has so much talent. She’s a hurricane, a tornado and an earthquake of emotion and it just comes pouring out of her.”

What do you think of these actresses’ latest looks? Which is your favorite? Sound off below!