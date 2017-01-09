The first major award show of 2017 has arrived, which means that tonight all of your favorite stars will take to the Golden Globes step and repeat in their most elegant finery, ankle-breaking heels, and more carats than Fort Knox. But while we obviously can’t wait to see every single gorgeous gown these Hollywood A-listers choose to wear to kick off the non-stop award show season, there’s a handful of actresses whose daring personal style we’re particularly in a tizzy to see translated onto tonight’s red carpet.

During the People awards live pre-show, People Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal and celebrity stylist Robert Verdi dished on all the stars they expect to bring a major dose of style to tonight’s affair. Andrea said she is looking forward to Emma Stone‘s classic Hollywood glamour with a twist, and of course, the eternal queen of the evening gown, Blake Lively. Robert, on the other hand, is excited to see how young Hollywood’s take on award show dressing, like Issa Rae who is a first time nominee. And in terms of trends, keep an eye out for a whole lot of bright color, short dresses, long sleeves, and more celeb’s taking daring fashion risks.

InStyle‘s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown also dropped in to share a few ideas of her own as to what is a total must-have when hitting the Golden Globes red carpet.

First things first, you’re going to want to always have an arsenal of proper underpants for whatever look you’re planning to wear. For makeup, you should also always play up your brows so they don’t disappear on camera and frame your face all night. When it comes to making those toe-pinching high heels a little more comfortable, it’s all about popping those foot pads in before you head out. And of course, you can never go wrong by pre-gaming with some lobster tacos.

