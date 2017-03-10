Emma Roberts Just Revealed Her Third Hair Color in 2 Months

For actress Emma Roberts, every new role means a major hair change — and for her latest endeavor, the 26-year-old star, most recently known as Scream Queens‘ leading blonde Chanel Oberlin, is revealing a brand new look: a brunette shade that she’s calling “smoky quartz.”

On Friday, Roberts, who stars in upcoming movies such as Billionaire Boys Club, Spinning Man and Four Seasons, revealed her new dark look, which she says is in preparation for a project. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, “#SmokyQuartz for my next movie 🎥 thanks to the best @nikkilee901 @kelcey901 @ninezeroone .”

Not surprised? After her recent hair color track record, neither are we. In late January, the star switched to her go-to shade of shiny, bright red which looked amazing on the Oscars red carpet. And before that, she was sporting a bold shade of blonde to play her character in Scream Queens.

Things got hot today 🔥 @emmaroberts #CayenneSpice #NineZeroOne #901Girl A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

Roberts’ colorist , Nikki Lee, posted her new shade reveal as well, writing “On to the next role.”

Do you like her new look? What shade do you think she'll try next?