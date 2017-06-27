Eminem Has a Beard Now and the Internet Is Freaking Out Over It

Eminem is officially returning to the music scene — and he’s bringing a new beard with him!

The 44-year-old rapper caught the internet by surprise over the weekend posting a nonchalant Instagram photo of himself with two fellow legendary MCs and close friends, Dre and Kendrick Lamar, showing off a bit of new facial hair as well.

“Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit,” he captioned the picture. “With a beard. #thedefiantones.”

Although the “Lose Yourself” rapper made a point of highlighting his brand new beauty look, there was likely no need, as the Twittersphere quickly took note and began to weigh in.

Eminem has a beard. I've seen it all, ladies and gentleman. pic.twitter.com/Ruc8ttYn0e — 🐺 (@shadykinggg) June 23, 2017

What do you guys think of Em's beard? Shave it or save it? pic.twitter.com/uQM7aupDAn — D12 (@D12) June 24, 2017

“Eminem got a beard. Next album bout to be crazy,” one Twitter user wrote.

Still, some fans weren’t quite as enthusiastic, with one user pointing out that the rapper “doesn’t look like that dude from 8 Mile anymore.”

Meanwhile, others joked that the scruffy look would land retweeters years of good luck. Along with the jokes, many anticipated that Eminem’s unkept look meant he “musta really been in his cave cookin up the dopest rhymes for months.” And they’re likely right.

when u see Eminem's new beard …and all you can think about is how @MariahCarey's beard in the "Obsessed" video looks better 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2RMZRJkvSp — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) June 23, 2017

But followers were also quick to point out that Eminem now looks even more similar than ever to the character Mariah Carey dressed up as in her “Obsessed” music video that was meant to parody him.

Last year, Eminem announced plans for a new album in a Facebook post in which he uploaded a track called “Campaign Speech.”

Along with a new look, and a new album on the way, Eminem also boasts a pretty unique accomplishment: one of his song titles has landed in the Oxford English Dictionary.

What do you think of Eminem’s beard? Sound off below!