Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski‘s officially a married woman.

The 26-year-old model caught fans by surprise when she announced the exciting news Friday on her Instagram story after tying the knot to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she only started cozying up with the past few weeks, at City Hall in N.Y.C.

“I got married today,” Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony. In the snap, Bear-McClard kisses the model’s cheek as the couple holds hands. While Ratajkowski went without a massive diamond engagement ring (the couple both are wearing a simple gold band), her hubby flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Minutes after announcing the news, the star also shared a romantic photo of the couple embracing and simply captioned the shot, “💍ny💍.”

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

Before the ceremony, Ratajkowski teased what was to come by sharing a photo of herself at City Hall alongside her two witnesses — one being social media star Fat Jewish, who made a statement of his own by sporting Planned Parenthood sweats.

Ratajkowski went the unconventional route when it came to her choice of wedding day attire, too.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Instead of wearing traditional all white for the nuptials, Ratajkowski wore a mustard-colored power pantsuit straight off the rack from Zara. The model belted the $119 long double-breasted jacket from the brand and paired it with matching flared $69.90 trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski accessorized with a simple circular gold pendant, a black brimmed hat with French netting veil over her face and a pug, of course.

Although the couple’s relationship is still in its early stages, fans and friends erupted with a slew of “congratulations” messages on Instagram after Ratajkowski announced the news.

“Congrats baby,” Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz said. Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shepard also shared her well wishes by commenting with two 🎉 emojis.

Rumors began swirling around Valentine’s Day that Ratajkowski and boyfriend of over four years Jeff Magid ended their relationship after the model was spotted with Bear-McClard, but the couple had yet to go public until their wedding announcement today.