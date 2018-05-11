Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Hits Back at Those Who Thought Her Surprise Marriage Wouldn't Last

She shocked fans with a surprise wedding, but Emily Ratajkowski had no idea what was going to follow her marriage news.

The model, 26, who tied the knot with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February at N.Y.C.’s City Hall, told Marie Claire that people didn’t believe her marriage was going to make it even a month.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks,'” explained Ratajkowski for the magazine’s June cover issue.

“I’m like, ‘What?'” she continued. “No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

On Feb. 23, Ratajkowski caught people by surprise when she announced her nuptials on her Instagram story – just a few weeks after they started dating.

“I got married today,” Ratajowski — who ditched the traditional white wedding dress for a mustard-colored power pantsuit straight off the rack from Zara — wrote on a selfie at the time with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony.

Along with having to prove her marriage to fans, the model-actress also shared with the outlet that she thinks “a lot” about being taken seriously in Hollywood.

“It’s actually something I’ve thought about a lot without ever saying seriousness in my head,” explained Ratajowski. “I care a lot. I think I freak people out sometimes going into meeting with Hollywood producers…with f—–g guns blazing.”

She added: “I had something to prove, and it had very little to do with my acting ability or the way I looked. It was about the Take me seriously. Look me in the eye.”

Ratajkowski also shared her thoughts on body confidence with the magazine, and how at times, her boobs can make her “feel most powerful.”

“Boobs are funny,” said the star, who has previously been outspoken about how she’s bothered with the fact that “people are so offended by breasts.”

“They hurt sometimes,” she continued, “And sometimes they’re the thing that makes me feel most powerful. They’re a key to my sexuality. They’re all those things.”

Embracing her power as a woman is critical to the star.

“We grow up in this patriarchal, misogynistic culture, and women fantasize about watching themselves through a male gaze,” explained Ratajkowski about feminism in 2018. “But if a woman decided that she likes herself in a gaze, and it makes her happy, should she feel the burden of where that comes from? I don’t know the answer.”

“That’s now what feminism is about,” she adds. “It’s freedom of choice. Do what you feel like!”

And although she can talk about what feminism means today, Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to admit that she’s “struggling with what activism means in 2018.”

“I struggle with the label of ‘activist’ because I’m struggling with what activism means in 2018 in general,” shared Ratajkowski.

“I want a radical left, and I don’t see it… I was hopeful that with Trump coming into power there would be this drive to radicalize,” she continued. “I’ve seen lot of people, no offense, wearing pink hats and posting it on Instagram and thinking that they’ve done something good for the world, and I just don’t think that’s true.”