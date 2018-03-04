Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless While Showing Off Her Wedding Band

Emily Ratajkowski can’t stop showing off her new accessory — and in her latest Instagram post, she took away any and all distractions from it.

The 26-year-old model put all the attention on her gold wedding band after tying the knot in a surprise ceremony to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Feb. 23. She posed topless for the shot, covering her breasts with her hands. Her pointer, middle and ring fingers were all adorned with intricate rings, but the simplest band clearly meant the most.

She captioned the shot with three diamond emojis.

Ratajkowski debuted her new piece of jewelry on her Instagram story after walking down the aisle at City Hall in N.Y.C. in a mustard-colored pantsuit from Zara that retails for $189. She and Bear-McClard flaunted their matching gold bands in a sweet selfie, with her new husband also sporting two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

“I got married today,” she captioned the shot.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

After giving fans another look at her ring finger from the big day, the Gone Girl actress walked the red carpet with Bear-McClard at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. Her new accessory perfectly complimented the ankle-length floral print dress she wore as she cuddled up to her new husband at the event.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rumors began swirling around Valentine’s Day that Ratajkowski and her boyfriend of over four years Jeff Magid ended their relationship after the model was spotted with Bear-McClard. However, the couple had yet to go public until their wedding announcement.

Oscar Boyson, who produced Good Time with Bear-McClard and is a partner at Elara Pictures, tells PEOPLE that Ratajowski’s new husband is “the sweetest grape on the vine.”