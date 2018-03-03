Emily Ratajkowski Walks the Red Carpet with Her New Husband One Week After Their Surprise Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski is sharing the red carpet with her husband for the first time!
The 26-year-old model and actress walked the carpet with her brand new husband — actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard — at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, one week after tying the knot in a surprise wedding at City Hall in New York City.
Dressing up for the occasion, Ratajkowski wore a ankle-length floral print dress, which she accessorized with a pair of black strappy heels and her wedding band.
Bear-McClard, who attended the award show in support of Good Times, the 2017 film starring Robert Pattinson which he produced, kept things simple in a black suit with a white button-down shirt.
And the couple were all smiles as they cozied up to each other during their red carpet debut.
The Gone Girl actress’ wedding was a surprise to fans, who learned of the nuptials when she shared a photo of herself at City Hall alongside her two witnesses — one being social media star Fat Jewish, who donned Planned Parenthood sweats for the occasion.
“I got married today,” she captioned a selfie with Bear-McClard, in which he kissed the model’s cheek as they held hands and showed off their gold wedding bands. Bear-McClard also flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”
Though the relationship appears fairly new — Ratajkowski only recently split with boyfriend of over four years, Jeff Magid — the model has her new husband’s family’s approval.
“We’re proud of him for settling down with Emily and what he’s done and about to do in his film career,” Peter McClard, Bear-McClard’s uncle, told PEOPLE at the time.