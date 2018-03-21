Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Nude on Instagram: 'Posing for My Husband Like'

Some couples choose to exchange sexy photos over text. Emily Ratajkowski does it via Instagram.

The model, 26, who married boyfriend of only a few weeks Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise city hall wedding last month, stripped down completely nude and posed for her husband on Instagram wearing only a straw hat. She strategically concealed her chest with her arm and angled her body slightly away from the camera to censor the areas that would cause the photo to be removed from the social media platform.

“Posing for my husband like,” Ratajkowski captioned the photograph, which left little to the imagination.

The model posted another photo of herself sprawled nude on a bed next to a pool with the same yellow hat covering her face. She captioned it, “Take me back,” referencing the couple’s romantic honeymoon at the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

During the couple’s trip, Ratajkowski posted another nude photo standing in a pool and flashing her new gold wedding band on her left ring finger. “Morning in the desert,” Ratajkowski captioned the solo shot.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at City Hall in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23, during which Ratajkowski wore a $189 mustard-colored pantsuit from Zara instead of the traditional white wedding dress.

“I got married today,” Ratajowski announced in a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony.

“We’re proud of him for settling down with Emily and what he’s done and about to do in his film career,” Peter McClard, Bear-McClard’s uncle, told PEOPLE previously.

Rumors began swirling around Valentine’s Day that Ratajkowski and boyfriend of over four years Jeff Magid ended their relationship after the model was spotted with Bear-McClard, but the couple had yet to go public until their wedding announcement last month.