Emily Ratajkowski and New Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Step Out for First Time Since Wedding

Party of two!

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard stepped out for their first public date night as a married couple on Saturday night, grabbing dinner at Café China just one day after tying the knot in a surprise wedding at City Hall in N.Y.C.

Ratajkowski, 26, picked a matching leopard print top and slacks for the outing, teasing a glimpse of her midriff by leaving buttons undone. She finished off the look with black heels and a cross-body bag with gold strap, opting to wear her brunette locks straight with a middle part.

Bear-McClard, a producer, kept things casual in blue sweatpants, two-toned t-shirt and a black jacket.

The Gone Girl actress’ wedding was a surprise to fans, who learned of the nuptials when she shared a photo of herself at City Hall alongside her two witnesses — one being social media star Fat Jewish, who donned Planned Parenthood sweats for the occasion.

“I got married today,” she captioned a selfie with Bear-McClard, in which he kissed the model’s cheek as they held hands and showed off their gold wedding bands. Bear-McClard also flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Though the relationship appears fairly new — Ratajkowski only recently split with boyfriend of over four years, Jeff Magid — the model has her new husband’s family’s approval.

“We’re proud of him for settling down with Emily and what he’s done and about to do in his film career,” Peter McClard, Bear-McClard’s uncle, tells PEOPLE.

For the big day, Ratajkowski tradition of wearing a white bridal gown. Instead, she went with a mustard-colored pantsuit from Zara that retails for $189.

She accessorized with a simple gold pendant and a black brimmed hat with netting veil over her face.

Oscar Boyson, who produced Good Time with Bear-McClard and is a partner at Elara Pictures, told PEOPLE that the now-married man is “the sweetest grape on the vine.”