Topless Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys a 'Morning in the Desert' as She Flashes Gold Wedding Ring

After a surprise City Hall wedding, could Emily Ratajkowski be enjoying her honeymoon in the desert?

The newly married model, 26, posed topless for her latest Instagram photo that was shared on Tuesday. “Morning in the desert,” Ratajkowski captioned the solo picture of her in the swimming pool at the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

Though it appeared she wasn’t wearing any clothing, an accessory that was prominently showing was the gold wedding band on her left ring finger.

Ratajkowski’s retreat spot is a popular one among celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore, Gordon Ramsey and Kim Kardashian West, who celebrated her 37th birthday at the location nestled in the canyons of Grand Circle, the largest concentration of national parks in the U.S.

Ratajkowski previously shared a similar topless photo — sans pool water — on Sunday ahead of her date night with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at City Hall in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23, during which Ratajkowski ditched the traditional white wedding dress for a mustard-colored pantsuit from Zara that retails for $189.

Over a week after their nuptials, she and producer Bear-McClard made their first public appearance as a married couple when they walked the red carpet at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

“We’re proud of him for settling down with Emily and what he’s done and about to do in his film career,” Peter McClard, Bear-McClard’s uncle, told PEOPLE.

Rumors began swirling around Valentine’s Day that Ratajkowski and her boyfriend of over four years Jeff Magid ended their relationship after the model was spotted with Bear-McClard.