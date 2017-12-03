Emily Ratajkowski knows how to keep Love magazine’s 7th annual advent calendar saucy.

For the third installment of this year’s series, the model and actress stars in a racy video that features her writhing around on a table of spaghetti in pink and red lingerie (plus a pair of gloves and heels).

“I’m Emily Ratajkowski. Today is carbo-loading day,” she kicks off the clip as she licks the pasta.

A voiceover adds, “Another problem that has never been settled: how to eat spaghetti gracefully.”

The 26-year-old also opened up about her views on female empowerment for Love magazine’s accompanying Instagram post.

“To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her. The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex — those are my decisions and they shouldn’t be impacted by men,” she said. “Being sexy is fun and I like it.”

Continued Ratajkowski, “I should never have to apologize for that. My life is on my terms and if I feel like putting on sexy underwear, it’s for me. Personal choice is the core ideal in my concept of feminism.”

When Love editor-in-chief Katie Grand explained the #StayStrong theme for this year’s videos, Ratajkowski “asked to eat pasta and drink red wine as her exercise,” according to the video’s description.

“Katie directed us to say ‘Stay Strong’ at the end of each video and I think it’s a message from one woman to another,” the model continued about empowerment. “You’re watching a video of a girl grinding in lingerie or whatever else and she is looking into the camera at the end saying, ‘You do you, however YOU want to, f— the rest.’ ”

Ratajkowski continued by addressing the recent onslaught of sexual harassment and assault claims against numerous famous men, sharing that she is “disappointed” to hear women talk about changing their actions based on how they’re judged.

“I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do,” she said. “Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice.”

She concluded, “I don’t care about your reaction or what you do with my expression of self. In fact, it has nothing to do with you at all and that’s the point — which is why it feels good. Ultimately, if a woman wants to wear a burka or nothing at all, it’s great if it’s what she wants and feels good about.”

The wait is over!🎄☃️#LOVEADVENT2017 is OUT! Link in bio @thelovemagazine @kegrand @sallylyndley @philpoynter A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Taking my love of pasta 🍝 to new heights for #LOVEADVENT2017 🎄the wait Is over! link in bio @thelovemagazine 💝 @kegrand @philpoynter @sallylyndley A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:38am PST

Ratajkowski also shared clips of the Phil Poynter-directed video on her Instagram page, writing, “Taking my love of pasta 🍝 to new heights.”

Ashley Graham kicked off this year’s advent calendar on Saturday with a skin-showing, eye-catching video.

The 30-year-old supermodel and body-positive activist donned dark bikini bottoms and a mesh bra-top for her 2017 entry to the series, shaking her chest and slapping her behind before showing off one of her favorite workout moves: the sled pull.

The idea came from Grand, who saw Graham exercising at the Dogpound gym in N.Y.C., according to the video’s YouTube description.

This year, the event will last longer than ever, going all the way through mid-January.

“When you have a jolly idea, it seems a shame to end it during what can be the least jolly week of the year,” Grand explained Friday when the video series kicked off with a mega-trailer on its YouTube page.

The lineup for 2017 is filled with an array of stellar talent, which Grand describes as “beauty, brains, brawn and a touch of tinsel.” Stars include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Teyana Taylor, Kate Upton, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Sara Sampaio, Madison Beer, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more.