Emily Ratajkowski Debuts New Lob and Fresh Hair Color at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Emily Ratajkowski is the newest member of the celebrity bobs and lobs club.

The style star, 26, debuted her hair transformation at Rihanna‘s third annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball on Thursday in New York City.

Wearing a vintage Chanel dress from Shrimpton Couture, Ratajkowski showed off the shorter ‘do that was created by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. And if you noticed a new hair color as well, you’re right!

Celebrity colorist Aura gave Ratajkowski a fresh coat of hazel brown.

RELATED GALLERY: The Cutest Celeb Bobs and Lobs (and How to Wear Them)

This isn’t the first time the “Blurred Lines” video star has experimented with going short.

Back in January, at the Golden Globe Awards, Ratajkowski tested out a faux textured bob, which was crafted by hairstylist Christian Wood. Though she the trusted pro to cut the top layer of her hair, it was actually her idea to braid the lower section of hair and pin it at the nape of her neck.

For the final step, Wood released her own hair over the top and carefully cut the strands into a bob.