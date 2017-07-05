Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and DNCE All Have Exciting New Design Collaborations

These days, it’s not enough for celebrities to star in designer ad campaigns, it’s all about landing a coveted design collaboration. Which is why Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and the band DNCE are not only lending their famous faces to new campaigns, they’re also debuting their own collaborations. Ratajkowski just designed a special new handbag with The Kooples, Graham completed her 14th season working with Addition Elle lingerie and DNCE’s creating cool new sneakers with K•Swiss. Find out all the details on when and where you can shop their new collections, below.

Ratajkowski collaborated with The Kooples by designing a carryall bag that she told Vogue incorporates her favorite handbag style aspects into one perfect purse.

“I was looking at all my purses and being realistic about what I really love and what I really wear,” Ratajkowski said. “It came down to combining my favorite-looking purse with my most useful purse.”

The result is a square top-handle bag with a cross-body strap that comes in three color-ways (black, taupe, and red) and three sizes (small, medium and large), plus it has organizational compartments so one can go wallet-free. “The funny thing is, I don’t have a wallet, which is really stupid, which is why I love the compartments in one area,” Ratajkowski told the magazine, “your lipstick in another, your cash in another, your birth control in another.”

You can find the bag at thekooples.com in September ranging in price from $375 to $495.

Another model lending her design chops to a brand is Ashley Graham. She’s teaming up with plus-size lingerie company Addition Elle again (it’s her 14th season with the brand) for a collection called “Purple Rain.”

“I’m excited to continue the evolution of my lingerie offering with the Addition Elle team,” Graham said in the press release.”We have worked together for many seasons now to create desirable lingerie for women of all sizes. We remain committed to being the global trendsetter for sexy and supportive lingerie with the new, seductive Purple Rain collection.”

What makes Purple Rain different than her other collections? It’s a more “provocative tone” thanks to a new web lace finish that mixes purple microfibers with black fishnet and lace. Pieces in the collection range from $30 to $95 and are available now at additionelle.com.

And finally, K•Swiss just announced its latest global partnership with Joe Jonas’ band DNCE — and the brand already put the foursome to work. Jonas and his bandmates, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless, star in the latest ad campaign, showing off their tennis moves in retro designs by K•Swiss.

But lending their famous faces to the campaign isn’t all that’s in store with this partnership. The band is actually designing a self-named DNCE shoe line dropping next year. “We thought K•Swiss’ retro-like style matched our personal aesthetic perfectly,” said Jonas about the collaboration. “We can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store for this campaign and our upcoming collection.”

