Emilia Clarke Just Got One Step Closer to Becoming Khaleesi in Real Life by Dyeing Her Hair Platinum Blonde

Emilia Clarke doesn’t have a whole lot in common with the character she plays on Game of Thrones, aside from being a total badass, of course. After all, it’s hard to find a ton of common ground with a woman living in a fictional Middle Ages-inspired feudal society, fighting to reclaim her family’s seat as the head of the seven kingdoms while also raising and training a pack of unruly dragons. But Emilia just took one major step closer towards fully transforming into her sci-fi alter ego, dyeing her hair a frosty shade of Khaleesi blonde.

The actress shared a selfie showing off her new Daenerys Targaryen-inspired icy, platinum locks, joyfully mugging for the camera with her hair still wet from the transformation. Clarke wrote on Instagram of the big change, “AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. 🐉⚡️”

RELATED: Girl Power! Fans React to the Most Badass Moments from the Game of Thrones Premiere

She then gave a shoutout to the masterminds behind her new look, the same stylists on the show responsible for crafting her character’s many ornate wigs, writing, “All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of ‘KHALEESI WIG’ (and not forgetting all the hair on Game of Thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality,” adding a string of emojis and the hashtags, “#khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood.” So it seems not only is winter coming to Westeros, it’s also coming to Emilia Clarke’s scalp.

What do you think of Emilia’s new look? Do you like her better as a blonde or a brunette? Sound off below!