Elton John Roars Into Boxing Day Wearing a $4,665 Gucci Tiger-Print Cape

Gucci’s spring 2018 collection was famously inspired by Elton John, and the Grammy winner returned the favor on Boxing Day — dressing in the brand’s eye-catching Tiger-print wool cape.

The 70-year-old hitmaker posted a picture of himself in the garment on Twitter Wednesday, which he wore to brave the cold temperatures in Aspen, Colorado.

Featuring a pointed studded collar, open front with button fastening, silk lining, and red and gold trim, the cape makes a bold statement, even for the “Crocodile Rock” singer. He paired the garment and its multicolored tiger pattern with black shoes, black pants, and a black zip-up jumper.

A version of the cape retails for $4,665.00.

Elton John Twitter

John had a busy 2017 filled with highs and lows — from the release of his greatest hits collection Diamonds and the 20th-anniversary celebration of his Broadway show The Lion King to the sudden death of his mother Sheila Farebrother, shortly after the pair rekindled their estranged relationship.

He’ll stay active in 2018 too, performing at Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute: the all-star tribute to his career taping Jan. 30 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, two days after the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The special, set for broadcast on CBS later this year, will also feature performances by Sam Smith, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kesha.

Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute follows similar tributes to The Bee Gees, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and Frank Sinatra that have aired in previous years.