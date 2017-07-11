Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Shares Her Ultimate Beauty Secrets

ELSA HOSK’S BEAUTY RULES

At 28, Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has a motto for coping when all eyes are on her: Let it go. "I just can’t be insecure when it comes to my work anymore," the Swedish model tells PeopleStyle. "You have to really remember to think of the people that love you and what they think of you." And while Hosk relishes moments in the hair and makeup chair, it’s when she’s with her inner circle, not on the runway, that she truly shines. "I feel most beautiful when I’m surrounded by people that love me and people that I love, like my really close friends, family and my boyfriend.” Scroll through for more secrets of Hosk’s inner and outer beauty.