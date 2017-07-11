Style
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Shares Her Ultimate Beauty Secrets
The Swedish model, 28, knows what it takes to look and feel sexy — and now she’s revealing exactly how she does it
ELSA HOSK'S BEAUTY RULES
At 28, Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has a motto for coping when all eyes are on her: Let it go. "I just can’t be insecure when it comes to my work anymore," the Swedish model tells PeopleStyle. "You have to really remember to think of the people that love you and what they think of you." And while Hosk relishes moments in the hair and makeup chair, it’s when she’s with her inner circle, not on the runway, that she truly shines. "I feel most beautiful when I’m surrounded by people that love me and people that I love, like my really close friends, family and my boyfriend.” Scroll through for more secrets of Hosk’s inner and outer beauty.
PICK ONE FEATURE TO PLAY UP
"I think makeup is so much fun. If you’re having a bad day, you can always kind of hide that with makeup. I think if you’re doing a strong eye, like I just did for the Fragrance Foundation Awards (shown), I would go with a more nude lip. I love the Victoria’s Secret’s Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Adored—it’s the perfect shade for this kind of look.”
Buy It! $14; victoriassecret.com
STICK TO A SIMPLE SKIN CARE REGIMEN
“I have very sensitive skin that gets dry, so I was encouraged by my dermatologist to use gentle cleansing products to not irritate it too much. I use Cetaphil as a cleanser in the morning, and I always use sunblock."
Buy It! Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $9.59; target.com
FIND SCENTS THAT MAKE YOU FEEL SEXY
"I love to wear fragrance on special occasions, or when I want to catch the attention of someone. A spritz on my pulse points when I’m out on a date or at a party makes me feel extra sexy.”
Buy It! Victoria’s Secret Crush EdP, $52; victoriassecret.com
EMBRACE LOW-KEY HAIR LOOKS
“For events, when I am working with a hairstylist, I like to really go for it and create a style. But it’s so hard to do anything with my hair in the summer, I just try to embrace my natural waves when I’m out. If I have a week with a lot of shoots I’ll actually sleep with my hair in a hair mask. When you wash it off in the morning it’s like you’ve just refreshed your hair. I also use purple shampoo to keep my hair from getting brassy – the Silver Shampoo by Sachajuan is a favorite.”
PRIORITIZE EXERCISE
"My workout routine is really important to me. I really feel my best when I do so on the regular. I have a trainer in New York, and we like to mix it up. We do strength training or running, or anything that keeps it interesting — and keeps me going."
REMEMBER YOUR PERSONALITY MATTERS MOST
"I think always that beauty comes from the inside. If you have an amazing personality, you’re just going to be automatically gorgeous."
