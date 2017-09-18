Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Jennifer Lopez By Wearing Her Iconic Plunging Versace Grammys Gown

Jennifer Lopez has worn a near-infinite number of over-the-top sexy looks throughout her career, but there’s still one outfit that gets more attention than any other: that green Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys that completely redefined the term “plunging.” There have been a ton of copycat imitations over the years (including by Lopez herself), but one brave soul finally decided to take the plunge only J.Lo has ever dared to attempt before.

In a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres heads to Las Vegas to visit Lopez at her “All I Have” residency and volunteers to be the singer’s understudy for the night. And to prove that she’s willing to go the distance, she showed up in a very familiar looking dress.

“I’m your understudy! So I thought — are you wearing this tonight?” the host asked Lopez.

Lopez, unenthused, tells DeGeneres that it’s not part of her stage costumes, so DeGeneres demonstrates the “sexy” rip-away abilities of her dress, then gives her Lopez impression another shot. Next she puts on a pair of black-frame glasses to match the [faux] Privé Revaux pair Lopez has been spotted in lately. When Lopez doesn’t bite, DeGeneres just takes matters into her own hands and starts marking items in the dressing room to be carted out.

It may have been 17 years since she walked the carpet in the leaf-print gown, but it’s still front-and-center in her closet and top of mind when listing her favorite dresses. Just this year at the 2017 Grammys Lopez couldn’t help but recall memories of that red carpet appearance during her speech as a presenter. “I will never forget my first Grammy nomination or the dress I wore that night,” she said.

And back in 2014 she actually recreated the look for a concert in the Bronx. She covered up a bit more by wearing a bodysuit and fishnets underneath, but it didn’t hide the fact that the superstar hasn’t aged a day in over a decade.

Do you think DeGeneres pulled off the look?