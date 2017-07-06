Sizzling Supers Over 50! Elle Macpherson and Janice Dickinson Show Off Their Bikini Bodies

Once a super, always a super. Or at least, that certainly seems to be the case as all of your favorite queens of the catwalk from the ’80s and ’90s continue to demonstrate to the masses just how aging gracefully is done. There’s Christie Brinkley, of course, who just this year posed for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition at the age of 63 alongside her two twenty-something daughters. And then there’s eternal runway icons like Naomi Campbell who is still walking in a huge number of the biggest fashion shows, including a cameo at the Azzedine Alaïa couture show in Paris on Wednesday, and Kate Moss, who though she’s decreased the number of campaigns and catwalks that she does, preferring to focus her efforts on her own talent agency, still knows how to strike a pose should the occasion arise. But they aren’t the only ones who have still got the model mojo working for them, as Elle Macpherson and Janice Dickinson proved this week while wearing their bikinis.

Elle Macpherson expertly demonstrated why she was dubbed “The Body” during the height of her career, sharing a shot of herself clad in black bikini bottoms, a 3/4 sleeve black crop top, a black baseball cap and shades on Instagram. Though the photo of the 53-year-old model is a throwback in honor of the Thursday Instagram tradition, it’s not as though this is some relic from her modeling hey day, but rather likely from just a few months prior. In the caption for the shot, Elle shouts out her “Super Elixir” a product she created and credits for her exceptional aging and super in shape physique, as well as celeb favorite swimsuit designer Melissa Odabash, adding that her swim-ready look was great inspo for her own lingerie line as it combines both “sporty and sexy.”

Janice Dickinson also decided to hit the beach over the long weekend, spending her Fourth of July seaside dressed in a simple white halter top two-piece. The 62-year-old controversial fashion legend strolled the beach of Malibu in her bikini, playing it up for the paparazzi posing, frolicking and jogging through the surf to create her own mini Baywatch moment. And why wouldn’t she be feeling great after her beating breast cancer late last year, telling People, “This battle isn’t behind me, but I will be like a phoenix walking through the ashes. I will see my grandchildren get married. And I have a new purpose: to make sure people get tested. If I can reach just one person, I’ve done my job.”

