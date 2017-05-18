Elle Fanning Packed the Coolest Sunglasses for Cannes—and We Found Where To Buy Them!

It’s no secret that the Cannes Film Festival is a place to bring your style A-game. When celebrities aren’t wearing jaw-dropping jewels and gorgeous gowns on the red carpet, they’re giving us some serious summer outfit inspo with their street style. During the 12-day affair, stars hang out along the French Riviera wearing standout shades, sizzling swimwear and sometimes, ridiculously high heels for yacht rides (#casual) resulting in a never-ending fashion parade for everyone to enjoy.

It may only be day two of the festival, but there is one celeb who is already killing it on the carpet and the riviera: 19-year-old Elle Fanning.

The actress made her Cannes debut last year, but she already has her festival style down to a science. She had a total princess moment at the premiere of Les Fantomes d’Ismael in a strapless satin Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown with a voluminous train. Then she wore not one, but two pairs of standout Miu Miu sunnies as she made her way around town during the day.

In fact, we loved her fresh cool take on the accessory so much that we tracked down exactly where to buy each (and don’t worry, we found some less expensive options, too!).

First, she spiced up a retro look in a cool blue pair of Miu Miu embellished cat-eye frames with sparkling crystal accents along the sides. Buy It! Miu Miu 52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $570; nordstrom.com

Then she went futuristic with a pair of square, wraparound Miu Mius with red rims and tinted frames that look like the chicest pair of woodworking goggles we’ve ever seen. Buy It! Mia Miu Sorbet Sunglasses, $530; miumiu.com

Just in case you’re loving her looks but prefer a great deal, we’ve got you covered.

These Leith shades resemble her glamorously embellished cateyes but only will set your back $24, while the tinted pair by Puma will make you the edgiest person at the pool this summer.

Buy It! Leith 55mm Floral Embellished Cat Eye Sunglasses, $24; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Puma Women’s Wrap Sunglasses, $59.97; nordstromrack.com

Which sunglass style are you buying?