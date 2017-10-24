Elle Fanning Says Choosing the Vibrant Pop Art Versace Gown She Wore to the InStyle Awards Was 'A No-Brainer'

We did a serious double take last night when Elle Fanning hit the red carpet at the third annual InStyle Awards in L.A. The 19-year-old actress, who we’re using to seeing wearing ethereal, romantic and Cinderella-esque gowns stepped out for the night of fashion in a vibrant confection straight off the runway – and straight into her “best ever” archive.

Fanning hit the carpet wearing a bright multicolored pop art gown from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection featuring renderings of Andy Warhol’s iconic Marilyn Monroe painting and crystal accents at the top of the bodice. She paired the bold dress with matching sandals with the same print, and emerald and ruby rings.

The star admitted the ensemble was “a bit unusual for me,” but that didn’t stop her from knowing right away it was the perfect look for the occasion after seeing it on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

“This was kind of a no-brainer, I must say. [When I saw it] I was like, ‘I have to wear this’,” Fanning said. “It has Marilyn Monroe on it and I’m obsessed with her. It’s Halloween soon, so I was kind of also doubling as Barbie.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Fanning’s dress choice wasn’t the only thing different about her look last night. The Beguiled star also sported brow-dusting bangs, a hairstyle she’s never worn on the carpet before, and lime-green neon eyeliner. And at first, Fanning wasn’t quite sure she was prepared to rock such an eye-catching beauty look, which she called “a Barbie vibe and a little Brigitte Bardot.”

RELATED PHOTOS: InStyle Awards 2017! See All the Hottest Celebrity Looks

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this okay? Is this okay?’ But I’m like, ‘You know what? Let’s go for it,'” she said. “I’ve got the green, which I’ve never really done. Tonight it’s InStyle. We’re going to go for it.” (And judging by her interaction with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, she was really feeling herself.)

Are you serious? @ellefanning 😍😜🤗 @versace_official #instyleawards A post shared by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

The actress credits her love of experimenting with fashion to her mom, her gave her the freedom to play with clothes from a young age.

“Growing up, my mom allowed my to kind of express myself. When I went to school, I was allowed to kind of throw on all these clothes and mix them together,” Fanning said. “She allowed me to have that freedom, which I never really had before, so I learned from her.”

What did you think of Elle’s look last night at the InStyle Awards? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

SaveSave