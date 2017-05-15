Her first order of business as a face of the beauty giant? Appearing at the upcoming star-studded Cannes Film Festival, which L’Oreal sponsored for the past 20 years.

“It’s an honor to welcome Elle Fanning to L’Oréal Paris just in time to celebrate our 20th anniversary as beauty partner at the Festival de Cannes,” said L’Oréal Paris’s Global President, Pierre Emmanuel Angelou, in a statement. “Elle is a natural choice for the brand as it highlights our love for beauty and cinema. Indeed, she is the face for the new generation as an accomplished actress, but also an inspiring canvas for makeup artists. I am sure that we will have a fruitful collaboration together.”

