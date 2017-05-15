Since her first role as an actress at only two years old, Elle Fanning, along with her older sister Dakota, has grown up before our eyes. We’ve watched as the star, now 19, transformed into an accomplished actress, found her sense of style, and of course, experimented with makeup (who could forget her glitter tears?). Now, the wunderkind is taking on one more role, joining the ranks of Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts and more as the new international spokesperson of L’Oréal Paris.
“Excited does not even begin to describe how thrilled I am to be a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson,” Fanning said about her new role in a statement. “L’Oréal always strikes the perfect balance between creativity and beauty. Instagram plus L’Oréal – Oh what fun we are going to have!”
Her first order of business as a face of the beauty giant? Appearing at the upcoming star-studded Cannes Film Festival, which L’Oreal sponsored for the past 20 years.
“It’s an honor to welcome Elle Fanning to L’Oréal Paris just in time to celebrate our 20th anniversary as beauty partner at the Festival de Cannes,” said L’Oréal Paris’s Global President, Pierre Emmanuel Angelou, in a statement. “Elle is a natural choice for the brand as it highlights our love for beauty and cinema. Indeed, she is the face for the new generation as an accomplished actress, but also an inspiring canvas for makeup artists. I am sure that we will have a fruitful collaboration together.”
