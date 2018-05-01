Elizabeth Olsen loves her Avengers character, but if she had it her way, she would tweak the costume just a little bit.

“It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit,” the actress, 29, said of Wanda Maximoff’s (a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch) costume in the Marvel series in an interview with Elle.

“It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like—wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much,” she continued.

Zade Rosenthal/©2016 Marvel

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

However, Olsen does acknowledge the superwomen costumes in the films are not representative of the real life females and play into the movie’s fantasy appeal.

Marvel Studios

“I think of the costumes and what we have to wear—it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman,” she said.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Ashley Olsen Just Wore Pink Pants — and More of Her and Mary-Kate’s Most Anti-Olsen Moments

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out Against Photoshopped ‘Avengers’ Magazine Cover: ‘Does This Look Like Me?’

Leading up to the Avengers: Infinity Wars premiere, Olsen also called out the April cover of Empire magazine, which featured herself and her costars, which Photoshopped her so heavily, the actress barely even recognized herself.

“Does this look like me?” she asked on Instagram.

Empire's #Avengers: #InfinityWar issue hits the shelves this Thursday 22 March with six collectible covers. First up it's Iron Man, Cap, Black Widow and Shuri: https://t.co/HyOYlnVos8 pic.twitter.com/xsZoQKvpR8 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 20, 2018

A spokesperson for Empire denied making changes to the image, telling TODAY Style, “Empire magazine did not make any alterations to the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ artwork, supplied to them by Disney and Marvel Studios, that appears on the May 2018 cover.”