Style

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen Wore the Same Dress to the Same Event

By @kaitaroni

Posted on

Michael Kovac/Getty

We were seeing double at Thursday’s premiere of Ingrid Goes West in Los Angeles.

Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza both hit the red carpet wearing the exact same sequin-embroidered Marc Jacobs mini dress. But instead of freaking out over the fashion faceoff, the duo brushed it off and owned their twinning moment, which leads us to believe that the co-stars planned the whole thing.

The pair posed smiling side by side and also jokingly covered each other’s faces for the cameras on the carpet.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The actresses were seriously on the same style wavelength, as they also paired their long-sleeved looks with the same black pointed toe Sophia Webster heels that featured sparkly jewel-encrusted heels.

Their film centers around a young woman Ingrid Thorburn (Plaza) who moves to L.A. to stalk and befriend her Instagram obsession, a socialite named Taylor Sloane (Olsen).

Who do you think wore this look better — Elizabeth or Aubrey? Share your pick with us in the comments below. 