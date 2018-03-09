Elizabeth Hurley, 52, has mastered the art of an Instagram swimsuit photo. The actress and swimwear designer (she has a line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach) regularly posts snaps modeling tiny string bikinis, plunging one-pieces and red-hot two-pieces. And while most are quick to heart her bikini pics, some take issue with the photographer behind them: the star’s 15-year-old son, Damian Hurley.

Earlier this year, Hurley received criticism after BBC host Christine Lampard remarked on a British show, Lorraine, that she felt sorry that Hurley’s son takes her swimsuit photos. “It’s odd,” Lampard said. “Very odd. Stick with your friends as the photographer.”

Thursday night Hurley got the chance to respond to the backlash during the Watch What Happens Live After Show when she set the record straight with host Andy Cohen. “Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley said. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.”

RELATED: 23 Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number

When Damian does snap her photos, it’s usually when they’re vacationing together. “When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”

She also set another record straight on the show, revealing that Damian has not yet embarked on a career in modeling, but she did leave hope that he’ll join the plethora of models with famous parents on next season’s runways (after all, he did just begin his acting career!). And if Damian ever does begin modeling, he may bump into David Oyelowo’s son. Oyelowo joined Hurley on Thursday’s episode and opened up about his own offspring’s success.

FameFlynet

Asher Oyelowo, 16, just walked in the Dolce & Gabbana men’s fashion show, even though Oyelowo says it’s something his son never initially dreamed of doing. “He was doing a reading in church and of course only in L.A. would this happen, there was a model scout in church who approached him,” Oyelowo said.

But he hopes he doesn’t pursue it as any more than a hobby. “He’s an A student he’s brilliant at all kinds of things other than modeling so it’s just to pass time at the moment.”

Another topic of conversation on WWHL was Hurley’s infamous Versace safety-pin dress that she wore to the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994 with Hugh Grant. (It’s so legendary, the moment even has its own Wikipedia page.)

Photopress/Splash News; Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Hurley says she was “flattered” that Lady Gaga wore the same Versace safety-pin dress in 2012 to meet designer Donatella Versace and said, “She looked fabulous.”

As for Oyelowo, he also had very found memories of the dress. “That safety-pin dress was a significant part of my adolescence,” he remarked.