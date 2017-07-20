Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Lounges Topless in a Lacy Thong, Because Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t afraid to show off her killer assets. At 52, The Royals star doesn’t hold back when it comes to showing off her fit physique in her chic swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach — or in only her underwear, as she just proved in another NSFW Twitter photo.

The mom of 15-year-old Damian looked sexier than ever in her latest Instagram photo shoot, in which she posed on her bed on top of fluffy cream-colored fur blankets and pillows. Hurley was also totally topless, wearing only a frilly white lace thong.

“Lounging on the best presents ever from @patrickcox_lathbridge,” the star captioned the shot, thanking her BFF Patrick Cox for the pillows and blankets it seems he gifted her.

So what’s Hurley’s secret to all that confidence? The actress told PEOPLE in April 2015 she prefers not to worry about aging.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging, then you’re not busy enough,” she said. “Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”

What do you think of Hurley’s racy snapshot? Tell us your thoughts below.